If you could tell your 20-year-old self to do one thing differently, what would it be?

For WWE's former Women's Champion Stephanie McMahon, she would've liked to have had more faith in herself.

"I think (I'd tell myself) to believe in myself more. I struggled with my confidence a lot," Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer of WWE, told CNBC during a "Life Hacks Live" interview at The Sanctuary in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

"I think also being the boss' daughter has both unique challenges and opportunities as well, and I think sometimes you can believe false stories when the wrong people or negative people get in your ear."

For McMahon, the world of wrestling has been in her life for a long, long time — especially since both her parents have held the position of CEO. Currently working as chief brand officer for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), McMahon started off working on the switchboard when she was a teenager before going on to intern and head up various divisions at the media group.

During her life, the WWE star admits that she's made "so many mistakes," with one of her biggest having been letting her ego occasionally get in the way.

"I think I have let ego get in the way sometimes — the pendulum swung pretty strongly. I was maybe a little overconfident at one point in my time and then I went way the other way and thought I wasn't capable of anything," she noted.