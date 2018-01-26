    ×

    It’s OK to make mistakes as long as you learn from them, says WWE’s Stephanie McMahon

    • "Being the boss' daughter has both unique challenges and opportunities as well, and I think sometimes you can believe false stories when the wrong people or negative people get in your ear," McMahon told CNBC.
    • McMahon's key lessons? Be grateful, keep positivity in your life and learn from the mistakes you make
    If you could tell your 20-year-old self to do one thing differently, what would it be?

    For WWE's former Women's Champion Stephanie McMahon, she would've liked to have had more faith in herself.

    "I think (I'd tell myself) to believe in myself more. I struggled with my confidence a lot," Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer of WWE, told CNBC during a "Life Hacks Live" interview at The Sanctuary in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

    "I think also being the boss' daughter has both unique challenges and opportunities as well, and I think sometimes you can believe false stories when the wrong people or negative people get in your ear."

    For McMahon, the world of wrestling has been in her life for a long, long time — especially since both her parents have held the position of CEO. Currently working as chief brand officer for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), McMahon started off working on the switchboard when she was a teenager before going on to intern and head up various divisions at the media group.

    During her life, the WWE star admits that she's made "so many mistakes," with one of her biggest having been letting her ego occasionally get in the way.

    "I think I have let ego get in the way sometimes — the pendulum swung pretty strongly. I was maybe a little overconfident at one point in my time and then I went way the other way and thought I wasn't capable of anything," she noted.

    Be grateful for every moment

    With all life struggles, there are lessons to be learned — and McMahon admits she's definitely picked up a few teachings during her time.

    "Be grateful. That's one of the most important lessons in life I think is to just be grateful for every minute, every moment," said McMahon, who went on to discuss her work in the pediatric cancer space.

    In 2014, McMahon and her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, set up a fund that works to tackle pediatric cancer, titled "Connor's Cure." The fund was created in honor of Connor Michalek, a WWE fan that the couple met, who passed away in 2014 after battling with medulloblastoma, a rare tumor.

    "Let me tell you, we are all so privileged to have every moment of every day, to have healthy people in our lives," she added.

    Stay positive

    "(Secondly), keep positivity in your life," McMahon told CNBC when discussing the life lessons she'd learned.

    "If there's anyone who makes you feel badly about yourself or anything that's bringing you down — you don't need it in your life. Negativity begets negativity but positivity begets positivity," McMahon said, adding that these lessons had been a "huge part" in boosting her confidence.

    Learning along the way

    Being part of the renowned McMahon family means dealing with both challenges and opportunities, so when it comes to being more positive and focusing on the opportunities rather than the obstacles, the chief brand officer said it had a lot to do with "learning along the way."

    "You make a lot of mistakes along the way but that's OK. It's OK to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them."

    "(My father and CEO) Vince has an expression: 'It's OK to make mistakes, but never make the same mistake twice.'"

    Life Hacks Live is a series produced by CNBC International for Facebook, where tomorrow's leaders get to ask some of the world's biggest influencers for advice. You can watch the full interview here.

