These 10 countries have the best quality of life

For the third consecutive year, Canada is the No. 1 country to live in for the best quality of life, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2018 Best Countries list.

In order to help people understand how nations are perceived on a global scale, over 21,000 respondents were asked to evaluate 80 countries by ranking them according to 65 attributes. Among those were economic influence, power, citizenship and quality of life, which collectively helped determine each country's success as a modern nation.

To determine which countries were perceived to have the best quality of life, researchers measured these nine country attributes: affordability, quality of local job market, economic stability, family-friendliness, income equality, political stability, safety, quality of public education system and quality of public health system.

While Canada is ranked first, "Scandinavian countries that are well-known for their strong social welfare networks dominate the top 10," U.S. News & World Report data editor Deidre McPhillips tells CNBC Make It.