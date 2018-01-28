Tell us what you think: What's influencing your investing strategy now?

Movements in the dollar made headlines last week. The greenback plunged following comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about dollar weakness benefiting trade, received some reprieve after President Donald Trump said those remarks had been taken out of context, but ultimately resumed its slide.

Apart from tracking those moves, investors will also have an eye on U.S. tech earnings due this week. Among the notable names announcing quarterly results this week are Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook. Expectations will be taking into account the fact that 82 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported as of Jan. 26 topped forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Trade talks are also set to be in focus as the latest round of NAFTA talks winds down on Monday. Trump told CNBC last week there was a "good chance" the trade pact could be renegotiated, although he "may" still choose to terminate it. The president has also said the European Union's trade policy was "very unfair" to the U.S., Reuters said.