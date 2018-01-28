President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at musician Jay-Z, demanding recognition for the improved job market for African Americans, in response to the hip-hop mogul criticizing Trump's vulgar outburst against African and Haitian immigrants.

On Saturday, Jay-Z appeared on CNN's "The Van Jones Show," where he called the president's remarks — in which he reportedly describing immigrants from African countries as coming from "s___hole countries" — "hurtful." He added that Trump appeared to be "looking down on a whole population of people."

The musician, whose real name is Shawn Carter, told the network that "everyone feels anger, but after the anger it's really hurtful because he's looking down on a whole population of people and he's so misinformed because these places have beautiful people."