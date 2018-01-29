    America's 10 most valuable malls are bringing in billions in sales. Here's where they are

    Shoppers walk through the Easton Town Center Mall in Columbus, Ohio.
    Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    The U.S. retail landscape has its fair share of underperforming, out-of-date properties, but the highest-quality malls are still attracting shoppers in droves, raking in more than $1,000 per square foot, well above the industry's average.

    According to boutique research firm Boenning & Scattergood, the 20 most valuable malls in America that are owned by real estate investment trusts bring in roughly $21 billion in retail sales annually.

    So-called A malls owned by the likes of Simon Property Group, General Growth Properties, Macerich and Westfield have little to no vacancy today, thanks to those landlords and leasing agents being quick to sign deals with new tenants as department stores and specialty apparel retailers flee.

    Spread across the U.S., from Hawaii to Las Vegas to New Jersey, America's best malls often include food halls curated with local eateries, rotating pop-up exhibits to house e-commerce brands, popular off-price retailers, grocers and experiential venues.

    Industry experts are watching to see how this list evolves over the next few years, with countless massive mall redevelopments underway, including Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's Fashion District project in the heart of Philadelphia. "We hope that investors get a more granular understanding of the inherent value in the mall sector," Boenning & Scattergood analyst Floris van Dijkum said.

    Here are the most valuable REIT-owned malls in the country, based on an asset's value, according to Boenning & Scattergood.

    • 10. Roosevelt Field Mall

      Total asset value: $2.41 billion
      Sales per square foot: $968
      Location: Garden City, New York
      Owner: Simon Property Group

      People are seen walking through Roosevelt Field shopping mall in Garden City, N.Y.
      Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

    • 9. Westfield Garden State Plaza

      Total asset value: $2.71 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $950
      Location: Paramus, New Jersey
      Owner: Westfield

      Shoppers walk through the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J.
      Emile Wamsteker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • 8. King of Prussia Mall

      Total asset value: $2.77 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $773
      Location: King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
      Owner: Simon Property Group

      Shoppers carry bags outside the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
      Paul Taggart | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • 7. Forum Shops at Caesars

      Total asset value: $2.79 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $1,616
      Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
      Owner: Simon Property Group

      The Forum Shops at Caesars
      Mark Flores | Flickr

    • 6. Tysons Corner Center

      Total asset value: $2.92 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $980
      Location: McLean, Virginia
      Owner: Macerich

      Shoppers at Tyson's Corner Mall in Tyson Corner, Virginia
      Melanie Stetson Freeman | The Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images

    • 5. Fashion Show

      Total asset value: $3.06 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $975
      Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
      Owner: General Growth Properties

      Source: Fashion Show

    • 4. Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

      Total asset value: $3.2 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $1,624
      Location: Central Valley, New York
      Owner: Simon Property Group

      Woodbury Common Premium Outlets
      Emile Wamsteker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • 3. Oakbrook Center

      Total asset value: $3.5 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $911
      Location: Oak Brook, Illinois
      Owner: General Growth Properties

      The Container Store in Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL.
      Source: Google

    • 2. Sawgrass Mills

      Total asset value: $4.1 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $1,149
      Location: Sunrise, Florida
      Owner: Simon Property Group

      Patrons leave a life-size house, 'Barbie The Dreamhouse Experience,' at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Florida.
      Amy Beth Bennett | Sun Sentinel | MCT | Getty Images

    • 1. Ala Moana Center

      Total asset value: $5.74 billion
      Sales per square foot:       $1,450
      Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
      Owner: General Growth Properties

      A high school band performing on stage at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
      Jeffrey Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images

