Data is expected to be the name of the game Monday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, personal income and outlays are due out, followed by the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction, scheduled to take place Tuesday, is expected to be announced.

Looking to the political sphere, the U.S. administration's security team is reportedly looking at options where the government could occupy part of the nation's mobile network, in order to protect itself from China, Axios reported.

Citing sensitive documents that it had acquired, Axios stated that two routes were up for discussion: building a single, super-fast mobile network that it could then rent access to national carriers, or wireless U.S.-based providers could establish their own 5G networks which would compete with each other.