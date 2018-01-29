Dow on track for its best January in nearly 30 years after Friday's gains

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address tomorrow. According to an official, Trump plans to focus on five main policy areas: jobs and the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security. (CNBC)



* Trump tells Davos: 'America first does not mean America alone' (CNBC)

* Senators want Trump's State of the Union to show "compassion" toward Dreamers (Politico)

Trump administration officials are reportedly looking at options where the government could take over a part of the country's mobile network as a way of guarding against China. A decision would take six to eight months before reaching Trump's desk. (Axios & Reuters)



* AT&T: Work on 5G "already well down the road" (Axios)

GOP lawmakers warned Trump on Sunday not to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. The lawmakers, however, showed little urgency to advance legislation to protect Mueller. (NY Times)

Donald Trump Jr. said he is betting $100 that the Democratic response to the House intelligence memo will leak to the media before the memo is made public. The memo reportedly shows how the FBI concealed the use of political opposition research in its app for surveillance. (Politico)

Trump lashed out at musician Jay-Z this weekend, demanding recognition for the improved job market for African-Americans. Jay-Z appeared on CNN earlier where he called the president's "s___hole" comment about African countries "hurtful." (CNBC)

Japan's financial regulator said today it would inspect all cryptocurrency exchanges and ordered Coincheck to get its act together. The move came after hackers stole $530 million worth of digital money from its exchange in one of the biggest cyber heists on record. (Reuters)



* Japanese cryptocurrency hack won't be the last: Analyst (CNBC)

Saudi Arabian billionaire businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has been freed after a high-profile detention during a crackdown on corruption. He described his arrest as a "misunderstanding" and there are "no charges." (CNBC)

Apple (APPL) will reportedly halve its iPhone X production volume for the first quarter to around 20 million units. The cut was prompted by slower-than-expected sales in the holiday shopping season in Europe, the United States. (Nikkei)

Casey's General Stores is eyeing Kroger's convenience-store business, sources say. JCP Investment Management called for the Ankeny, Iowa-based convenience store operator to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. (CNBC)