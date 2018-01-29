K-cup maker Keurig Green Mountain will buy soda maker Dr Pepper Snapple to form a beverage company with $11 billion in annual revenue.

Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will be paid a special cash dividend of $103.75 per share and will own 13 percent of the combined company, which will be called Keurig Dr Pepper.

Germany's JAB Holding Company, which owns a controlling stake in Keurig, will own the remaining 87 percent of Keurig Dr Pepper.

JAB said it would make an equity investment of $9 billion to finance the transaction.

Shares of Dr Pepper were up about 39 percent in premarket trade at $133.

Goldman Sachs served as lead financial adviser to Keurig and Credit Suisse served as financial adviser to Dr Pepper Snapple for the deal.