Equifax extends free credit freezes to June 30

If you want to freeze your credit report for free at Equifax, the deadline to do so has been extended to June 30, a company spokeswoman said today. The original deadline was Jan. 31.

However, consumers still have only until Jan. 31 to sign up for one year of free credit-monitoring through Equifax. Both offers came last fall after the credit-reporting company revealed that up to 145 million consumers' private data had been compromised in a massive data breach.

Be aware, however, that both of these moves only offer partial protection against identity theft. And they do nothing to protect your credit report at the other two major credit-reporting firms, Experian and TransUnion.

"Whether your information was stolen in the Equifax breach or not, the best thing you can do is get credit freezes at all three," said Mike Litt, consumer campaign director at consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG.

"You'll have peace of mind and you could save yourself the time and stress of dealing with fraudulent debt on your credit reports," Litt said.