Facebook revamps privacy settings ahead of strict new EU laws

Facebook is overseeing a transparency drive ahead of the introduction of stringent data protection rules in the European Union (EU).
As global tech behemoths scramble to prepare for the impact of looming EU data privacy regulations, Facebook announced Sunday that it had published its so-called privacy principles for the first time. The privacy controls detail how the company handles users' information.
"We recognize that people use Facebook to connect, but not everyone wants to share everything with everyone — including with us," Erin Egan, chief privacy officer at Facebook, wrote in a blog post.