US families waste $1,500 a year throwing out food—here's how to save more and eat better

Collectively, we throw away a lot of food: 40 percent of food in the United States goes uneaten.

Every time you throw away food, that's money down the drain. In fact, a four-person family loses about $1,500 a year on wasted food.

I'm guilty of tossing excess groceries and leftovers, too. So for this week's Cash Diet challenge, I had to make a meal using food scraps that I would normally throw out: stale bread, carrot tops and anchovy oil.

I've never cooked with, consumed or even seen anchovy oil, so I brought in an expert: Joel Gamoran. He's the National Chef for Sur La Table and cooking with kitchen scraps is his specialty. He even hosts the cooking show "SCRAPS," in which he travels across the U.S. creating feasts out of food waste.