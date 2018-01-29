4 unusual ways self-made billionaire IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad insisted on saving money

Nearly 75 years after he founded IKEA, revolutionizing the way affordable furniture is designed and distributed, Swedish business magnate Ingvar Kamprad died on Saturday at the age of 91.

Kamprad built a global company and became a self-made billionaire in the process. Upon his death, Kamprad was the eighth-richest person in the world, worth an estimated $58.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Despite his wealth, the the business titan was known for his frugal habits, which included flying coach and driving a 20-year-old Volvo. Here are four ways the billionaire insisted on saving money.