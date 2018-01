A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower ahead of more earnings reports. We get personal income and spending data this morning. Treasury bond yields are higher again today, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 2.71 percent.

DEALS/NO DEALS

Dr. Pepper Snapple is merging with Keurig Green Mountain.

IPHONE CUTBACK

-A new report says Apple will halve its first-quarter iPhone X production target.