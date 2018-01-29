Queen Rania: The refugee crisis needs to be a top priority for the global community

International response to refugee crisis has been 'lacking': Queen Rania 10:05 AM ET Thu, 25 Jan 2018 | 03:33

Tackling the refugee crisis is a global responsibility that cannot be taken on alone by a single region or nation, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan has told CNBC.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, last week, the Jordanian royal underlined how her country had committed more than 20 percent of its budget to directly cover the cost of refugees.

Queen Rania added that while she was proud of her country's generosity and patience, she was disheartened that citizens had "to pay such a heavy price, because of the global inaction."

A United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) global trends report revealed that by the end of 2016, developing regions were hosting 84 percent of the world's refugees (under UNHCR's mandate), with the least developed nations offering asylum to 28 percent of the overall total.

In that same report, the UN agency stated that over 65 million people were forcibly displaced at 2016-end, of which 22.5 million were refugees.

"Those countries that are least equipped to handle such a crisis are the ones who end up bearing the brunt of it," Queen Rania told CNBC at "The Sanctuary" in Davos on Thursday.