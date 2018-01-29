While exercising at the gym with his wife Ondrea, Marquez Fernandez found himself scrolling through his phone, looking at pictures of food.

The couple was struck with inspiration to take something generally laden with fat and sugar — a doughnut — and try to recreate it as a health food.

"A light bulb just went off, 'Hey what if we make healthy doughnuts?" Marquez says on ABC's "Shark Tank." "The next day we went out and bought all this stuff, and we were acting like mad scientists making doughnuts."

That idea led to over $1.2 million worth sales for their business, The Dough Bar, which ships baked doughnuts with 11 grams of protein in flavors like "cookie monster" and "apple pie" directly to consumers.

Ondrea and Marquez Fernandez came on "Shark Tank" seeking $300,000 for a 15 percent stake in their business. To help demonstrate their product, they brought along professional body builder Daniel Zigler, a spokesman for the product.