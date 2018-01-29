A free mobile game about a traveling frog has become a hit in China, despite being available only in Japanese.

Called "Tabikaeru: Travel Frog," the main protagonist of the game is a frog that goes on adventures around Japan. Players collect clovers that grow in the frog's garden so they can buy supplies for the frog's journeys.

In turn, the frog sends players souvenirs and snapshots from its travels. Users cannot control when the frog chooses to go on its adventures.

While news of the game's appeal among mobile phone users on the mainland was first reported on by local media outlets last week, its popularity hasn't diminished in any way since: "Travel Frog" on Monday was still ranked first on a list of the most downloaded games from Apple's app store in China.