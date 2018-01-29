The crucial money lesson LeBron James' uncles taught him when he was a kid

Before LeBron James exploded onto the basketball scene, he and his single mom were struggling to make ends meet. Raised on welfare in Akron, Ohio, they moved from one apartment to the next every few months and fed themselves with food stamps.

While he didn't have much as a kid, he learned how to manage the little money he did have, thanks to early money lessons from his uncles.

"My uncles always taught me — they taught me how to have a savings account," James told Maverick Cater on a new episode of "Kneading Dough." "They'd give me a dollar and they'd be like, 'Listen nephew, go spend 35 cents of it and keep the other 65.' Or, if they gave me two dollars, they'd be like, 'Go ahead and spend a dollar of it, but stash the other dollar.'

"So I'm always in my head about stashing and keeping my money sacred and to myself because I didn't know when my uncle was going to give me another dollar here and another 50 cents here."