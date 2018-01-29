NYC battles Newark to win Amazon's $5 billion headquarters

Both cities' official bids leave out the region's drawbacks. They are considerable, according to a CNBC analysis using Amazon's criteria as measured for each location using data from our America's Top States for Business study and from the U.S. Census Bureau. We give New York a D overall. Newark is only slightly better, with a D+.

Both New York and New Jersey have long histories of being difficult places to do business. New Jersey ranks No. 42 in our Top States Business Friendliness category, while New York is No. 45.

New Jersey's state finances are among the worst in the nation, with bond ratings that are barely investment grade. New York is not doing much better, with at least $65 billion in unfunded pension obligations in the city alone. The state has a long history of lurching from one budget crisis to the next. As a result, both cities get failing grades on the criterion at the top of Amazon's list: a stable, business-friendly environment.

Both cities have a wealth of higher-education institutions to draw from, and New York boasts that it has nearly twice as many technology workers as San Francisco. But other factors could hurt the cities' abilities to attract talent. We give New Jersey a D+ in the category, while New York gets an F. A heavy union presence hurts both states' Workforce rankings in our Top States study. Newark does not exactly have a reputation for the quality of life that tech talent might desire, while quality of life in New York City can be an acquired taste.

As for Amazon's call for a place that offers creative thinking in choosing locations, both cities get failing grades. While both have the mass transit and airports Amazon want, and both have historically been generous with incentives and tax breaks, there is no getting around the fact that they are expensive places to do business, relative to the other locations Amazon is considering. Roads, bridges and subway systems are badly in need of repair, and commutes can be numbing.