NYC battles Newark to win Amazon's $5 billion headquarters

Like the millennials it wants to attract to work at its new headquarters, 23-year-old Amazon faces a tough choice: It can move into the city, with all of its vibrancy, cachet and access. Or it can move to a suburb, with all of the city's attributes just a short drive or train ride away and have a little more money to take advantage of it all. As the competition for Amazon's HQ2 project moves to a second phase, New York and New Jersey are battling tooth-and-nail to sway the company's decision.
New York City and Newark, New Jersey, are on Amazon's shortlist of 20 potential locations for the $5 billion project, which Amazon says will ultimately employ 50,000 highly paid workers.
In its request for proposals in September, Amazon said it wants a metropolitan area with a population of at least 1 million, a stable and business-friendly environment, a region with the ability to attract and retain top technical talent, and an area with a history of creative thinking in choosing locations.
Both cities clearly pass the initial screening. They are huge population centers with highly developed transportation systems, including major international airports within the city limits. But most of the similarities end there.