The top 10 countries if you want to retire comfortably in 2018

For the second year in a row, New Zealand is the world's best country to live in if you want to retire comfortably, according to the U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Countries" ranking.



New Zealand and Australia top the firm's 2018 list of best countries for retirement, while Ireland — a tax haven that would be easy on large retirement accounts — is a newcomer to the top 10, data editor Deidre McPhillips tells CNBC Make It.

In order to help people understand how nations are perceived on a global scale, over 21,000 respondents were asked to evaluate 80 countries by ranking them according to 65 attributes. Among those were economic influence, power, citizenship and quality of life, which collectively helped determine each country's success as a modern nation.

To calculate the best countries for a comfortable retirement, researchers looked at scores from people 45 years or older who consider themselves "upper class." Collectively, they ranked countries based on these seven attributes: affordability, favorable tax environment, friendliness, is a place they would live, pleasant climate, respects property rights and well-developed public health system.