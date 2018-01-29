VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The top 10 countries if you want to retire comfortably in 2018

Here's how much you need to save starting at age 30 to retire by age 67
Here's how much you need to start saving at age 30 to reach millionaire status by age 67   

For the second year in a row, New Zealand is the world's best country to live in if you want to retire comfortably, according to the U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Countries" ranking.

New Zealand and Australia top the firm's 2018 list of best countries for retirement, while Ireland — a tax haven that would be easy on large retirement accounts — is a newcomer to the top 10, data editor Deidre McPhillips tells CNBC Make It.

In order to help people understand how nations are perceived on a global scale, over 21,000 respondents were asked to evaluate 80 countries by ranking them according to 65 attributes. Among those were economic influence, power, citizenship and quality of life, which collectively helped determine each country's success as a modern nation.

To calculate the best countries for a comfortable retirement, researchers looked at scores from people 45 years or older who consider themselves "upper class." Collectively, they ranked countries based on these seven attributes: affordability, favorable tax environment, friendliness, is a place they would live, pleasant climate, respects property rights and well-developed public health system.

These are the countries where expats are paid the most
These are the countries where expats earn more than they would at home   

The rankings are part of an analysis project called the 2018 Best Countries Report, conducted now for three years by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and global consumer insights firm Y&R's BAV Group.

"The Best Countries report speaks to the effect a nation's brand can have on its economic prosperity and perceived standing in the world," Wharton professor of marketing David Reibstein said in a statement.

Here are the top 10 best countries for retirement as detailed in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report:

10. Italy

Venice, Gondola on Grand Canal, Italy.
Sylvain Sonnet | Getty Images
Venice, Gondola on Grand Canal, Italy.

Also in the top 10 best countries for: adventure, cultural influence, heritage & richest traditions, traveling alone, most influential.

9. Sweden

The Aurora Borealis captured in a clearing in a Swedish coniferous forest.
The Aurora Borealis captured in a clearing in a Swedish coniferous forest.

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most business-friendly, cultural influence, most modern, entrepreneurship, quality of life, best countries to headquarter a corporation, raising kids, transparency, green living, education, women, best countries overall.

8. Ireland

View of Ha'penny bridge on bright sunny day in Dublin, Ireland.
View of Ha'penny bridge on bright sunny day in Dublin, Ireland.

Also in the top 10 best countries for: traveling alone, best countries to headquarter a corporation.

7. Luxembourg

Robert Harding | Digital Vision | Getty Images

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most business-friendly.

6. Canada

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.
David Chapman | Getty Images
Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most business-friendly, most modern, entrepreneurship, quality of life, starting a business, most forward-looking countries, headquartering a corporation, raising kids, transparency, green living, education, women, best countries overall.

5. Portugal

Luca Trovato | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Also in the top 10 best countries for: heritage & richest traditions, adventure, traveling alone.

4. Spain

Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain.
Tomas Sereda | Getty Images
Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain.

Also in the top 10 best countries for: traveling alone, heritage & richest traditions, starting a career, adventure, cultural influence, investing in.

3. Switzerland

This panorama was taken from the top of the Zurich's Grossmunster Cathedral. This aerial view shows Zurich's old town bordering the Limmat River.
Carl Larson | Getty Images
This panorama was taken from the top of the Zurich's Grossmunster Cathedral. This aerial view shows Zurich's old town bordering the Limmat River.

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most business-friendly, cultural influence, most modern, entrepreneurship, quality of life, starting a business, most forward-looking countries, headquartering a corporation, raising kids, transparency, green living, education, retiring comfortably, women, best countries overall.

2. Australia

Sydney, Australia
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Sydney, Australia

Also in the top 10 best countries for: cultural influence, most modern, quality of life, most-forward looking, best countries to headquarter a corporation, raising kids, traveling alone, green living, investing in, education, women, best countries overall.

1. New Zealand

New Zealand, Auckland, Waitakere Harbour, Elevated View over Devenport towards CBD with Sky Tower at dawn
Doug Pearson | Getty Images
New Zealand, Auckland, Waitakere Harbour, Elevated View over Devenport towards CBD with Sky Tower at dawn

Also in the top 10 best countries for: traveling alone, adventure, raising kids, most modern, quality of life.

Just over a third of millennials think they only need $200,000 or less to retire comfortably,. However, AARP says a retiree needs to save about $1.18 million in order to live off of $40,000 a year for 30 years.

Although this number may vary based on your lifestyle and spending habits, it's never too early to start saving for your future.

To see if you're on track, check out how much you should have saved at every age.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

These homes are worth $8 million
These homes are worth $8 million   

Video produced by AndreaKramar.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...