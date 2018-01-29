Why Mark Zuckerberg lets Facebook workers do things he disagrees with

For Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, successfully running the social media giant comes down to two things: delegating and letting his employees do things he doesn't agree with all the time.



"A huge part of how Facebook works is giving a large amount of freedom to our engineers, the company and to people who use the product to make with it what they will," Zuckerberg said on a recent episode of WNYC "Freakonomics Radio" podcast.

Zuckerberg reveals he's constantly learning how to best lead the social media giant from its time as a 10-person tech startup based in a Harvard dorm room to the over 20,000 employees who work for the company today.

"I actually think the most important thing is what decisions and what processes on a day-to-day basis you choose to let people have the freedom to do and just not get involved with," he said.