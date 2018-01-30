Avoid giving unsolicited advice. "Never say 'you should' or 'your company should,'" says the interview coach. "You don't work there yet. You're just a candidate."
Conversely, refrain from sharing your thoughts on what they shouldn't be doing. Don't tell an employer that they should stop doing something or that the company is doing something the wrong way unless you're explicitly asked, he adds.
"Candidates do that, I swear," says Drexler. "They're telling the interviewer how to run their own company."
The best way to address a glaring problem, he says, is to start with "In my experience, this is what works."
The interview coach adds that it's perfectly reasonable to not agree with everything a potential employer is doing, but you must bring up your concerns in a diplomatic way.
"It's not what you say, it's how," says Drexler.
