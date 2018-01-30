If you invested $1,000 in McDonald’s 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Fast-food conglomerate McDonald's outperformed Wall Street expectations during the fourth quarter, CNBC reports. The company reached a revenue point of $5.34 billion and grew more than 5 percent in global same-store sales.

And if you invested $1,000 in McDonald's in 2008, your investment could have performed well, too. A $1,000 investment in McDonald's on Jan. 30, 2008, would be worth slightly more than $3,400 as of Tuesday morning, according to CNBC calculations.

The investment would have seen a lifetime total return of about 300 percent, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested. In one month, the stock has grown from $3,381 to its current value and, in one year, its portfolio value has increased by more than 40 percent.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.