Amazon's moves in health care over the last year are finally starting to make sense

Cramer: Bezos' Amazon Prime could upend the health-care system — just look what it did to retail

Amazon has made a lot of seemingly unrelated moves in health care over the last year.

It put together a team to figure out how to bring down the cost of pharmaceuticals for its own employees. It has 40 to 50 people to figure out how to disrupt the entire drug supply chain. It hired a senior doctor out of an innovative primary care group.

Not all of these moves made a ton of sense at the time — until today when it announced a partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to improve health care for employees of the three companies in the United States.

Details about this coalition effort are still scant, but are expected to be communicated in the coming months. But we can glean a lot by looking at what Amazon has done over the last year — and why.