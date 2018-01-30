Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts reportedly set to replace Steve Wynn as GOP finance chair

Chicago Cubs co-owner and Republican donor Todd Ricketts is expected to replace casino mogul Steve Wynn as GOP finance chair, NBC News reported, citing several Republican sources.

Wynn stepped down from the Republican National Committee role Saturday following a report detailing numerous claims of sexual misconduct and financial agreements to settle them. He has denied the accusations.

President Donald Trump previously picked Ricketts for the No. 2 role in the Commerce Department. He withdrew last year due to his inability to resolve conflicts of interest to the satisfaction of the Office of Government Ethics.

Ricketts comes from a family of major GOP donors. His father, Joe Ricketts, founded TD Ameritrade, and Todd Ricketts sits on the company's board.

Ricketts takes over the GOP's fundraising arm just months away from critical midterm elections in November. Republicans aim to hold on to majorities in both the House and Senate. During Wynn's tenure, which lasted just shy of a year, the GOP enjoyed a fundraising edge over the Democratic Party.

Republicans also have difficult decisions to make over how to handle the allegations against Wynn. The RNC has not yet committed to donating contributions it got from Wynn, even as some individual Republican lawmakers pledged to do so.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Tuesday that, "if [Wynn] is found of any wrongdoing," the party will "absolutely return 100 percent of that money."

McDaniel had called on Democrats to donate contributions they got from Harvey Weinstein after numerous sexual misconduct accusations against the Hollywood producer surfaced.