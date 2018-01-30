Dow is set to open down triple digits on Wall Street after big declines Monday

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower this morning, following the biggest one-day declines for the Dow and S&P 500 since Sept. 5. A triple-digit drop for the Dow today would be its second straight, something that last happened almost exactly one year ago on January 30-31, 2017. (CNBC)



* Chart points to trouble for stocks in big week for earnings (CNBC)

* Goldman sees 'high probability' of market correction in coming months (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) announced this morning plans to partner on ways to cut health care costs and improve services for U.S. employees. Pharmacy benefit manager and insurer stocks fell after the news. (CNBC)

The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee begins its two-day policy meeting today, the last to be presided over by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. The Fed will release its latest interest rate decision and policy statement tomorrow afternoon at the conclusion of the meeting. (CNBC)



* Yellen's final meeting may bring out the hawk in her (CNBC)

A busy morning for earnings is highlighted by the release of quarterly numbers from Dow components McDonald's (MCD) and Pfizer (PFE). After-the-bell reports include the latest numbers from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Align Technology (ALGN). (CNBC)

On the data front, the monthly S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices is out today at 9 a.m. ET. The Conference Board releases its January Consumer Confidence Index at 10 a.m., with consensus forecasts calling for a slight rise to 123 from December's 122.1. (CNBC)