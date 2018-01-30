Here's what you will likely spend on the Super Bowl

Celebrating the Super Bowl can come with a big price tag: Consumers are expected to spend a whopping $15.3 billion on Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the National Retail Federation.

That marks an 8.5 percent increase from $14.1 billion in 2017.

If you're like the average American, chances are you will spend $81.17 on the big game, the NRF says. Those in the 24-to-34 age demographic will likely spend even more — an average of $118.43.

Purchases may include everything from food, beverages, team apparel and decorations to new televisions.