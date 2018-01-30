    ×

    Here's what you will likely spend on the Super Bowl

    • The average American will shell out $81.17 on the big game, according to the National Retail Federation.
    • You can limit how much you spend by sourcing deals on everything from pizza to apparel to televisions, experts say.
    • If you plan to bet on the Super Bowl, be ready to part with your money.
    The New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51
    Al Bello | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images
    The New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51

    Celebrating the Super Bowl can come with a big price tag: Consumers are expected to spend a whopping $15.3 billion on Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the National Retail Federation.

    That marks an 8.5 percent increase from $14.1 billion in 2017.

    If you're like the average American, chances are you will spend $81.17 on the big game, the NRF says. Those in the 24-to-34 age demographic will likely spend even more — an average of $118.43.

    Purchases may include everything from food, beverages, team apparel and decorations to new televisions.

    What it costs to watch

    The most popular purchases for the game include snacks, nonalcoholic beverages and pizza, in that order, according to RetailMeNot. The amount spent on those purchases and alcoholic beverages will vary by region, the consumer website projects.

    Game viewers in the Midwest, the region hosting the game, are expected to shell out the most, with an average of $47 on alcohol and $33 on pizza.

    Super Bowl spending

    Expense Midwest West South Northeast
    Alcohol $47 $44 $44 $41
    Pizza $33 $32 $30 $29
    Source: RetailMeNot

    Americans are expected to spend an average of $80 on clothing, including uniforms or jerseys.

    Be on the lookout for potential deals when shopping for the game, said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. Searching for coupons online or liking retailers' social media sites can result in substantial discounts.

    "In this day and age, it's silly not to look for a deal for something," Skirboll said.

    Almost 1 in 10 people who buy a new TV this year will do so during Super Bowl sales, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

    "It's actually even better than Black Friday," WalletHub senior analyst Jill Gonzalez said. "We see steeper discounts on TVs now."

    If you're in the market for a new TV, start by comparing prices at major retailers like Best Buy and Target, Gonzalez said. Often, retailers will match the price if you see a more competitive deal elsewhere.

    What it will set you back to go

    The average price of a ticket to the game in Minneapolis on the resale market costs $5,700, according to WalletHub.

    That's more than the average resale price of a ticket for the past five Super Bowls, which was $4,945. Yet it still beats the highest-price ever paid on the secondary market for a Super Bowl ticket, which was $27,983 in 2015, according to the website.

    Football fans, cheering, fans, excitement
    New tax law won't allow deduction of Super Bowl tickets as entertainment expense   

    Many fans indicated they would skip out on big life events to see the game: 23 percent said they would nix a vacation; 21 percent would pass on important work; 20 percent said no to the wedding of a close friend or family member; 19 percent the funeral of a loved one and 15 percent said the birth of their child.

    "For many people, especially if you're a fan of an underdog team, the Super Bowl seems like a once-in-a-lifetime event as well," Gonzalez said.

    One surefire way to limit how much money you lose is to not bet on the game, Gonzalez said. Ninety-two percent of people who have made bets have lost money, according to WalletHub.

    Disclosure: NBC Sports is televising Sunday's Super Bowl.

