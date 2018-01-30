He left Morgan Stanley to be a travel blogger. Now he has more than 20 employees

The Points Guy quit Morgan Stanley to travel the world. Now he has over 20 employees 23 Hours Ago | 02:23

Not only is Brian Kelly traveling the world, but he's flying business class and getting paid, too.

In 2010, Kelly started his blog, The Points Guy, to help his readers maximize their airline points. He'd often write from his cubicle while, at the time, working at Morgan Stanley.

Fast forward to today, and Kelly oversees more than 20 full-time staff, 50 global contributors and his platform boasts more than two million followers on social media.

Kelly said he knew it was time to make the leap from his corporate job after about a year of blogging as many of his colleagues approached him for advice on how to best use their airline miles.

Here's Kelly's 7 tips to success and making the leap.