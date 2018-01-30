Here’s how Coca-Cola is tackling the U.K.’s imminent $735 million sugar tax

Coca-Cola is bringing three new drinks to the U.K. ahead of a £520 million ($735 million) tax on sugary beverages that will start in April.

The company will launch non-dairy drinks brand AdeZ in May and cold drink Honest Coffee in September. Fuze Tea, its iced tea drink, is already available.

Coke wants to double sales of still drinks by in the U.K. by 2020 and said that 50 percent of revenue growth will come from innovation or new products by the same year, according to an emailed statement.

Fuze Tea is available in the U.K. in two variants in 400ml bottles, and each contain 4.3 grams of sugar per 100ml. The drink will not be subject to the forthcoming sugar levy, which will add 24 pence per liter to drinks with 8 grams per 100 milliliters and 18 pence per liter for those with five grams of sugar per 100 milliliters.