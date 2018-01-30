Two elections in 2017 – and now two presidents as Kenya's opposition leader inaugurates himself

In an act of political theater many opposition leaders would wish held more sway, Kenya's long-standing political challenger Raila Odinga has sworn himself in as the country's president.

More than 2,000 supporters of Odinga and his National Super Alliance coalition (NASA) gathered in a park in the capital Nairobi for the event Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Several news outlets have been taken off air for attempting to broadcast it, the news agency also reported.

Repetition has been a theme in Kenyan politics of late, with 2017's presidential election being held twice after the Supreme Court overturned the result of August's initial vote.

President Uhuru Kenyatta won both elections. The second, which took place in October, was boycotted by Odinga citing its unfairness.

The swearing-in of an alternative president constitutes an act of treason, Attorney General Githu Muigai said in December — a crime punishable by death in Kenya.

"All plans are in place to ensure this event is conducted peacefully" said a statement by NASA CEO Norman Magaya on the party's Facebook page Monday. The inauguration would be held "in total compliance with the constitution and the law," the statement added, also encouraging supporters to "avoid confrontation with police officers at all costs."

Nearly 100 people were killed in violence linked to Kenya's elections last year, Reuters reported.