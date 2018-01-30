Bezos, Buffett or Branson: What kind of leader are you?

Imagine you're asked to name a great leader. Chances are a few major names spring to mind.

But now imagine you're asked to name the attribute that got them there. That's perhaps a little more difficult. What is it that unites the likes of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Richard Branson and has enabled them to effect great change?

Well, according to a new research from British communications specialists Call Care, there's no one magic trait. Instead, their success can be attributed to one of four key leadership styles.

Which one is yours? CNBC Make It breaks them down.