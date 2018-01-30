VISIT CNBC.COM

Bezos, Buffett or Branson: What kind of leader are you?

Warren Buffett
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Warren Buffett

Imagine you're asked to name a great leader. Chances are a few major names spring to mind.

But now imagine you're asked to name the attribute that got them there. That's perhaps a little more difficult. What is it that unites the likes of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Richard Branson and has enabled them to effect great change?

Well, according to a new research from British communications specialists Call Care, there's no one magic trait. Instead, their success can be attributed to one of four key leadership styles.

Which one is yours? CNBC Make It breaks them down.

A charismatic leader

Charismatic leaders are strong public speakers and are renowned for their ability to influence and inspire others. Some of history's most notable leaders are considered to have risen to prominence largely because of this attribute.

Character traits: Inspiring and great at communicating

Charismatic leaders are unrivaled when it comes to motivating and inspiring others. That is an especially beneficial attribute when it comes to boosting morale and encouraging others to work harder.

By being able to communicate well, charismatic leaders are able to promote their vision and persuade others to buy into it.

Famous charismatic leaders, according to Call Care:

  • Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leader
  • Sir Richard Branson, entrepreneur behind Virgin brands
  • Winston Churchill, former British prime minister
Sir Richard Branson speaking at the Innovation Summit in Brooklyn, New York on July 14, 2017.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Sir Richard Branson speaking at the Innovation Summit in Brooklyn, New York on July 14, 2017.

A collaborative leader

Known for being team players, collaborative leaders are typically less authoritative but their strength lies in making others feel valued and listened to.

Character traits: Credit-sharers and good at mediating

Collaborative leaders don't just collaborate, but they make sure others receive recognition for their hard work. That, in turn, can be crucial for boosting morale.

By listening to others and helping to mediate disputes, collaborative types are able to diffuse problems and encourage better working practices.

Famous collaborative leaders, according to Call Care:

  • Abraham Lincoln, former U.S. president
  • Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and chief
  • Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO
Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook.
Fabrice Coffrini | AFP | Getty Images
Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook.

A calculated leader

Calculated leaders rely heavily on facts and figures in their decision-making, which makes them good at discovering and finding solutions to problems.

Character traits: Hard working and process-driven

Calculated leaders are not afraid of getting their hands dirty to ensure their vision is successful on all levels. That can be a great way of gaining respect from others.

Efficiency is paramount for calculated leaders, who like to implement thought-out processes to ensure their work runs smoothly.

Famous calculated leaders, according to Call Care:

    Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook
    Getty Images
    Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

    A no-compromise leader

    No-compromise leaders have the ability to make important decisions and retain sight of their vision. Some may find it tough to work for such a leader, but they often create great things.

    Character traits: Confident and proactive

    Unsurprisingly, no-compromise leaders are confident and driven, which enables them to avoid being taken advantage of and can also be a source of motivation for others.

    No-compromise leaders can be among the most innovative because they focus on creating solutions and getting jobs done, rather than relying on input from others.

    Famous no-compromise leaders, according to Call Care:

    • Lord Alan Sugar, business magnate on BBC's "The Apprentice"
    • Steve Jobs, co-founder and former CEO of Apple
    • Peter Jones, entrepreneur famed for BBC's "Dragons' Den"
    Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
    Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple

    Call Care's head of client services, Gemma Harding, noted that identifying your strengths and weaknesses, and how those impact others, is the first step toward being an effective leader.

    "In today's diverse working culture, it's more important than ever to understand how different types of leaders can be effective in their environments," she said.

    "Identifying the kind of leader we are can help make us more aware of our own strengths and weaknesses so that we can better anticipate how to best tackle the obstacles that come our way."

    To take Call Care's leadership test, click here.

