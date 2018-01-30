The professor who wrote the book on making addictive technology is having second thoughts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the only big name in Silicon Valley reconsidering whether frequent use of software and technology is good for the emotional health of consumers.
The Stanford professor who literally wrote a book on how to design addictive technology has begun to ask whether doing so is always a good thing.
Nir Eyal, whose 2014 book "Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products" is a best-seller of industrial product design, has written a blog post challenging the tech industry to weigh the impact of its product-design choices.
"The techniques used by product managers at the world's largest companies are equal parts psychology and technology. As Sean Parker, founding president of Facebook, recently acknowledged, the company has long been engaged in the business of 'exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology,'" wrote Eyal, who received a degree from the Stanford School of Business and who's taught a course at the school on product design.