Pfizer on Tuesday beat the Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and laid out its plans for the new tax law.

The pharmaceutical giant reported adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents. The Street had expected earnings per share of 56 cents. Revenue on $13.7 billion was in line with expectations.

Pfizer's innovative health unit grew 5 percent on an operational basis from a year earlier, reaching $8.2 billion in revenue driven by Eliquis, Xeljanz and Prevenar. Its essential health business decreased 8 percent operationally year over year, falling to $5.4 billion.

Shares of Pfizer fell 1.6 percent in premarket trading after initially gaining. Meanwhile, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase announced they would partner on U.S. employee health care.

