Read the full Russia 'oligarch list' released by the US Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department released a list naming individuals that are closely affiliated with the Russian government.

The department made clear that this was not a sanctions list, but it does cast a shadow over Russian elites that could potentially be at risk of sanctions. The list also does not give details of every individual on what company or organization they belong to.

Among the names included are Alisher Usmanov, part owner of London soccer club Arsenal, and Andrey Kostin, chief executive of the second-biggest lender, VTB.

Read the full document below: