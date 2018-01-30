    ×

    Trading Nation

    The dollar is doing something it hasn’t done since 1987

    The U.S. dollar index is on pace for its worst January since 1987 — Here's why
    The U.S. dollar index is on pace for its worst January since 1987 — But here's what could turn it around   

    The greenback is getting walloped.

    The dollar index is on pace for its worst January since 1987, down 3 percent and going through several wild price swings.

    With the dollar index trading below the 90 mark, near levels last seen in 2014, we've had several conflicting political messages and economic data that have really launched a two-sided trading affair that I'm watching closely here.

    Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin commented last week that he is not too concerned about a weak U.S. dollar, then said one day later that a stronger dollar is in the best interest of the country.

    President Donald Trump, meanwhile, reiterated that he ultimately wants to see a stronger dollar relative to foreign currencies.

    At the same time, economic data for the first quarter of 2018 should reflect strong quarter-over-quarter growth, which should theoretically boost the value of the dollar.

    The long-term picture

    While a 3 percent decline since the beginning of the year doesn't sound all that bad, the bigger picture speaks to the true weakness we have seen for the greenback.

    The dollar index has tumbled 11 percent in the course of the last year and has played a part in boosting commodities across the board like palladium and lumber.

    A bullish catalyst coming?

    This week, we kick off the first Federal Reserve meeting of the year. While the odds of an interest rate hike are low, most analysts see three rate hikes this year, with the first expected in March. As rising rates tend to strengthen the dollar's relative value, we may be about to see some strength return.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    USD INDEX
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...