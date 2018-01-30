This is how many vacation days Americans think successful people get

For some, success means wealth and fame, but for many Americans, success means having the time to stick your toes in the sand and soak up the sun.

Visual Capitalist and Thermosoft analyzed data from 2,000 Americans in order to learn exactly what "making it" meant to them. They found that, among other things, Americans think that getting 5.3 weeks off of work to go on vacation is the definition of success.

Unfortunately, this means that many respondents have not yet made it. Participants indicated that they take just 2.8 weeks off a year. Only 36 percent of respondents said that they already had their ideal amount of vacation time.

Other signs of success included working no more than 31 hours a week, traveling 3.6 times a year and spending quality time with friends and family.

Check out the infographic from below to see how else Americans across the country define success and how they are doing now: