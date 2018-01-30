Your first trade for Tuesday, January 30

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Cemex.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Twitter.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Dan Nathan was a seller of AT&T.

Trader disclosure: On January 29, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, M, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX, VSTO. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Dan Nathan is short SMH, SPY, XLF.

