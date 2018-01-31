10 US states most in need of Trump's $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan

If there is one thing Americans can agree on these days, it is that our infrastructure is a mess. In his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump focused on the issue. He called for a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill to help rebuild our nation's crumbling infrastructure. To fund the plan, Trump said all federal appropriations should be "leveraged by partnering with state and local governments and, where appropriate, tapping into private-sector investment."

Noting America "is a nation of builders," he stressed the importance of revamping roads, highways, bridges, airports and the like. But so far, the administration has sketched only a broad outline. Congress is waiting for a formal written proposal.

Meanwhile, the states are hanging on every development, and our annual America's Top States for Business study finds some need more help than others. Our Infrastructure category, worth 400 of our 2,500 total points, uses government data to grade the roads, bridges, ports, airports, rail systems and utilities in all 50 states. These are the states that we find need the most work.