4 TED Talks you should watch immediately if you want to understand bitcoin

In his 2016 TED Talk "How the blockchain is changing money and business," digital strategist Don Tapscott discusses the impact new technology will have on money, business, government and society.
Tapscott explained that while middlemen like banks, government, social media companies and credit card companies may serve us in many positive ways, they are also vulnerable to being hacked and putting our data, privacy and resources (in this case, our money) at risk. With currency built using blockchain technology, people are able to make peer-to-peer transactions based on an asset they equally trust in.
A blockchain financial industry, Tapscott argued, would bring people prosperity by securing economic mobility, distributing wealth and protecting our data, among other benefits.
"Technology doesn't create prosperity, of course, people do," Tapscott said.
Ultimately, people now have a chance to "rewrite the economic power grid and the old order of things" to "solve some of the world's most difficult problems," he added.