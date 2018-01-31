Asian shares advance after the Fed holds rates steady; Fujifilm jumps 12%

In South Korea, the Kospi edged up 0.26 percent. Technology stocks were mixed, with Samsung Electronics rising 0.92 percent to drive the index higher. SK Hynix added 0.68 percent. The manufacturing space also recorded gains in the morning, with steelmaker Posco trading higher by 2.63 percent.

Over in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.71 percent on broad based strength across most sectors. The heavily weighted financials and materials sectors were up 0.91 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Oil stocks were also higher after crude rose in the last session.

Markets in Malaysia will be closed for Federal Territory Day.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher in the last session: The Dow Jones industrial average tacked on 0.28 percent, or 72.5 points, to close at 26,149.39. Other indexes stateside also finished the day with slight gains.

Also on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it was holding rates steady, a move that was widely expected. The Federal Open Market Committee also said it expected inflation pressure to pick up as the year progressed.

Markets stateside also digested better-than-expected employment numbers. Private payrolls rose by 234,000 in January, according to a report from ADP and Moody's Analytics, topping the 185,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six rivals, was slightly softer at 89.036, but remained above a low of 88.780 touched overnight.

Against the yen, the greenback held onto most overnight gains to trade at 109.15. The Japanese currency had slipped in the last session after Japan's central bank increased its purchases of three to five year Japanese government bonds.