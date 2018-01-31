    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares advance after the Fed holds rates steady; Fujifilm jumps 12%

    • Asian indexes rose early on Thursday after U.S. indexes closed slightly higher.
    • The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, but said it expected inflation to pick up this year.
    • China Caixin manufacturing PMI is due later in the day.

    Asian indexes climbed early on Thursday, tracking gains seen on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep rates unchanged.

    The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.61 percent in early trade after closing lower for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Energy-related stocks were higher after oil prices recovered overnight: Inpex rose 0.99 percent and JXTG Holdings gained 0.83 percent.

    Nintendo shares rose 2 percent after the company on Wednesday announced third-quarter profit rose 261 percent to 116.5 billion yen ($1.07 billion), beating forecasts. The company also said it now projected it will sell 15 million units of its Switch console in the 12 months ending March 2018. That was above the 14 million previously forecast.

    Other technology sector names traded higher, with SoftBank up 0.4 percent. Automakers, financials and retailers were also in positive territory.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    In South Korea, the Kospi edged up 0.26 percent. Technology stocks were mixed, with Samsung Electronics rising 0.92 percent to drive the index higher. SK Hynix added 0.68 percent. The manufacturing space also recorded gains in the morning, with steelmaker Posco trading higher by 2.63 percent.

    Over in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.71 percent on broad based strength across most sectors. The heavily weighted financials and materials sectors were up 0.91 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Oil stocks were also higher after crude rose in the last session.

    Markets in Malaysia will be closed for Federal Territory Day.

    U.S. stocks closed slightly higher in the last session: The Dow Jones industrial average tacked on 0.28 percent, or 72.5 points, to close at 26,149.39. Other indexes stateside also finished the day with slight gains.

    Also on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it was holding rates steady, a move that was widely expected. The Federal Open Market Committee also said it expected inflation pressure to pick up as the year progressed.

    Markets stateside also digested better-than-expected employment numbers. Private payrolls rose by 234,000 in January, according to a report from ADP and Moody's Analytics, topping the 185,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.

    The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six rivals, was slightly softer at 89.036, but remained above a low of 88.780 touched overnight.

    Against the yen, the greenback held onto most overnight gains to trade at 109.15. The Japanese currency had slipped in the last session after Japan's central bank increased its purchases of three to five year Japanese government bonds.

    Corporate news

    Japan's Fujifilm will be taking over Xerox in a deal amounting to $6.1 billion, Reuters said. Xerox will be folded into Fujifilm's existing joint venture with the U.S. company while 10,000 jobs will be cut from Fujifilm's Fuji Xerox subsidiary. Fujifilm jumped 11.84 percent in the morning.

    Meanwhile, Fujitsu saw its stock plunge 11.08 percent a day after reporting quarterly earnings. The company also said Wednesday that it would be selling a majority stake in its mobile device business to Polaris Capital Group, Reuters reported.

    What's on tap

    Investors are expected to keep an eye on China Caixin manufacturing PMI due later in the morning. Official data released Wednesday showed January factory activity in the country had expanded less than expected.

    Meanwhile, India's budget for the year will be presented at 1:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

    The economic calendar for Thursday is relatively top heavy (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Nikkei manufacturing PMI for Japan and South Korea
    • 9:45 a.m.: China Caixin manufacturing PMI
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong retail sales

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---