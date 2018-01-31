Asian shares advance after the Fed holds rates steady; Fujifilm jumps 12%

Asian indexes climbed early on Thursday, tracking gains seen on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep rates unchanged.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.61 percent in early trade after closing lower for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Energy-related stocks were higher after oil prices recovered overnight: Inpex rose 0.99 percent and JXTG Holdings gained 0.83 percent.
Nintendo shares rose 2 percent after the company on Wednesday announced third-quarter profit rose 261 percent to 116.5 billion yen ($1.07 billion), beating forecasts. The company also said it now projected it will sell 15 million units of its Switch console in the 12 months ending March 2018. That was above the 14 million previously forecast.
Other technology sector names traded higher, with SoftBank up 0.4 percent. Automakers, financials and retailers were also in positive territory.