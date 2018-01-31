China 'will open even wider to the UK,' says Prime Minister Li Keqiang

China's prime minister promised Wednesday to increase its trade with the U.K. during Theresa May's visit to the country at a time of economic uncertainty in Britain amid Brexit negotiations.

Following meetings between the U.K. and Chinese premiers and officials, Li Keqiang told a press conference that both countries were "committed to upholding to free trade and pushing forward economic globalization, and in the process promoting free trade."

"We have delivered a two-way opening up between China and the U.K. and China will open even wider to the U.K.," Li said, adding that the world's second largest economy "will expand openness" to products from the U.K., particularly agricultural items such as dairy products.

It was also announced that a long-standing ban on British beef exports to China would be lifted within six months. Li said intergovernmental cooperative agreements in the areas of trade, investment and "people to people exchanges" had been reached.

"In line with our agreement, China will expand openness to products from the U.K. including agricultural products. China will import U.K. products that are needed in the Chinese market," he said.