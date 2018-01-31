Cramer Remix: Here are the best-in-show biotechs for 2018 so far 1 Hour Ago | 01:27

On Tuesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer cautioned investors not to go after stocks in the Amazon-Berkshire Hathaway-J.P. Morgan-driven health-care sell-off right away.

But on Wednesday, after reviewing the most recent earnings reports from biotechnology behemoths AbbVie and Biogen, the "Mad Money" host changed his tune.

"The drug companies that just reported phenomenal numbers ... are worth buying right into this Empire striking back," Cramer said, making a Star Wars reference to the trifecta of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Berkshire's Warren Buffett and J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon.

But, Cramer warned, the stocks of Humira maker AbbVie and Alzheimer's battler Biogen will only get more attractive as they decline.

"Abbvie and Biogen delivered some fabulous numbers, best in show for 2018 even in the face of the Empire striking back," Cramer said. "With this pullback, I think you're getting a terrific opportunity that I did not expect to scale into them on the way down."