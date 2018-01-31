    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Take a long-term view on Johnson & Johnson

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Johnson & Johnson: "JNJ's been nonstop down. It's actually down for the year. It's down 10 straight points. You know what I say? Buy, buy, buy, because this is one of the highest quality companies in the world. Take a longer term view. Buy some here and then buy some if it goes below."

    STMicroelectronics NV: "Very good semiconductor. Not my favorite. Right now [for] ActionAlerts, we tell club members we like Broadcom and we had to trim a little Nvidia because it went up too far. But that's a very good semi."

    Frontier Communications Corp.: "Sell, sell, sell."

    Energy Transfer Partners LP: "I am shocked they increased the distribution and I've got to tell you, I no longer hate the stock. Now I'm getting lukewarm on it."

    Square, Inc.: "Square is about as speculative as you can get, and I would say I would only hold it if I was willing to lose at least 10 to 15 percent of my capital within three days. Of course, you could make it, too, but that's not my cup of tea and I don't want you to violate your rules."

    Minerals Technologies: "I recommended the stock when it was spun off [from Pfizer]. I continue to believe that it represents great value. I'm surprised it's still independent."

    Blackberry: "What can I say? It's got very good intellectual property. People continue to like it. It goes up over time. I don't mind."

    Snap, Inc.: "I would not want to own that stock. There's a lot of better fish to fry including Facebook when it comes down 10 percent."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

