Cramer's rigorous guide for investing during market volatility   

When the stock market makes big, intraday swings, CNBC's Jim Cramer says investors should fall back on secular growth themes that work in any environment.

"You need to have a list ... where you can say, 'That's it, my buy price has been hit. Time to pull the trigger,'" the "Mad Money" host said on Wednesday. "This way your decision-making process is bloodless and unemotional. You've already made the call during a calmer, non-battle-oriented moment — you're just waiting for lower prices to give you a better entry point."

Cramer said that one main reason for market volatility is that major institutional firms are jumping in and out of stocks based on data points that may not be totally accurate.

But those position changes move the needle, leading to sell-offs like the one earlier this week that was spurred by rising Treasury rates and prolonged by concerns over the future of health care costs.

So, during market-wide volatility, Cramer likes to steer investors towards secular growth stocks, groups of equities that have bright futures regardless of the day-to-day market action.