Dow looks to rebound on Wall Street after two straight days of triple-digit losses

Stock futures were modestly higher this morning, following a two-day sell-off that shaved a good chunk off some notable January gains. The Dow and S&P are still on track for their biggest monthly gains since March 2016, the Nasdaq since October 2015. (CNBC)

The Federal Reserve issues its interest rate decision and policy statement at 2 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of its two-day meeting. The Fed is expected to keep rates steady at Janet Yellen's final meeting as Fed chair. There's no news conference after the meeting. (CNBC)

Dow component Boeing (BA) highlights this morning's earnings calendar, with ADP (ADP), Anthem (ANTM) and others. Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) are among the prominent names releasing earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



* Blockchain technology to boost Microsoft earnings: Trader (CNBC)

The Mortgage Bankers Association will issue its weekly look at mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET. The January ADP report on private sector employment releases at 8:15 a.m. The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is out at 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., the National Association of Realtors will issue its December report on pending home sales. (CNBC)