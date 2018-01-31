Dow looks to rebound on Wall Street after two straight days of triple-digit losses

STATE OF THE UNION
President Donald Trump delivered a reserved and serious tone during his speech at his first State of the Union address. Trump sought to be optimistic, and describe a "New American Moment" characterized by prosperity, rebuilding and cooperation. (CNBC)
Trump called on Congress to advance a $1.5 trillion plan to "rebuild our crumbling infrastructure." Officials told CNBC at the end of 2017 that the push for infrastructure would likely begin in January, making it the next issue after taxes. (CNBC)
Rep. Joe Kennedy III delivered a broad rebuke of President Trump's policies last night. The Massachusetts Democrat downplayed the president's effect on the U.S. economy and pushed back on his immigration goals. (CNBC)
IN THE NEWS TODAY
Trump said he would "100 percent" allow the public release of a GOP-drafted memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI and Justice Department. Officials have warned that releasing the memo could set a dangerous precedent. (Washington Post)
Trump has been talking to his friends about possibly asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prosecute special counsel Robert Mueller, NBC News reports. It's unclear what charges Mueller could possibly face in such a situation.
Hillary Clinton said she should have fired an aide in her 2008 presidential campaign that was accused of sexual harassment. She posted a lengthy statement last night on Facebook (FB) before Trump's State of the Union address. (NY Times)
Larry Nassar, the doctor accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 women and girls, will be confronted again by victims as he faces another sentence. The event could unfold the same as a hearing last week that ended with Nassar getting sentenced to up to 175 years. (AP)
Amazon (AMZN) told employees its new health-care partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan will take a "considerable amount of time," and that "nothing is changing" to the company's current health-care offering to employees. (CNBC)
H&M has announced it would open far fewer stores in 2018 as it responds to the shift to shopping online. The fashion retailer said it planned a net addition of about 220 stores in 2018, compared with 388 in 2017. (Reuters)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Apple (AAPL) was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at BMO Capital, which is considered that a secular change for the worse is in store for the iPhone.
Xerox (XRX) will be absorbed into its joint venture with Japan's Fujifilm, under a new agreement struck between the two companies. The new entity will be known as Fuji Xerox and keep its New York Stock Exchange Listing. Current Xerox shareholders will receive $9.80 per share in cash in the form of a special dividend.
Electronic Arts (EA) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.18 per share, missing estimates by a penny, with the videogame publisher's revenue also slightly below estimates. However, the company also gave stronger than expected guidance for the current quarter, with the launch of its "UFC 3" game set for later this week.
Foot Locker (FL) was upgraded to "outperform" from "perform" at Oppenheimer, which cites a cheap valuation for the athletic footwear and apparel retailer's shares and the likelihood of increased sales momentum from new Nike (NKE) offerings.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) beat estimates by 3 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 8 cents per share. The chip maker's revenue also topped forecasts, as did its current quarter guidance.
Align Technology (ALGN) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.19 per share, well above the 96 cent consensus estimate, and the maker of Invisalign dental braces also saw revenue beat forecasts
WATERCOOLER
Music service Spotify quietly released a new standalone app for Android that's dedicated to quick, easy playlist and station listening. The app, Stations, is free and is also an experiment, according to the company. (The Verge)