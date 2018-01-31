Eli Lilly posts fourth-quarter earnings beat, hikes 2018 guidance

Eli Lilly's slew of new pharmaceutical products helped the drug company beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates, while the new tax law boosted its 2018 earnings guidance.

The pharmaceutical company on Wednesday reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share, above Street estimates of $1.07 per share. It posted revenue of $6.2 billion, compared with expectations of $5.9 billion.

Here's how Eli Lilly did compared with what Wall Street expected:

EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.07 predicted by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $6.2 billion vs. the poll expectations of $5.9 billion.

Lilly's revenue grew 7 percent from the year-earlier quarter. The company credited the increase to volume growth from new pharmaceutical products. The segment grew 9 percent year-over-year.

New products, including Trulicity, Cyramza, Taltz, Basaglar, Jardiance, Lartruvo, Olumiant, Verzenio and Portrazza, drove 12 percent volume growth and represented 23 percent of total revenue in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported a loss of $1.7 billion, or minus $1.58 per share. However, after stripping out special items, such as $1.9 billion associated with the new tax law, the company earned $1.2 billion, or $1.14 per share, in the latest period.

Lilly's effective tax rate is expected to be 18 percent for 2018, down from 20.5 percent in 2017. The company boosted its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year to a range of $4.81 to $4.91, thanks to the new tax law. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had projected $4.68.

Shares of Lilly rose 2.2 percent in premarket trading. They've gained about 12 percent during the past year.