Facebook earnings are coming after the bell

Facebook's fourth quarter marks the close of 2017's fiscal year, one of the company's more difficult years as a public company.

Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has vowed to fix the issues at the social network, after a series of headlines highlighted botched advertising metrics and targeting tools. Critics have also raised concerns about censorship, safety and the addictive qualities of social media. But perhaps the most pervasive issue has been evidence that Russian actors and "fake news" may have used social media as a tool to influence the last U.S. presidential election.

The solutions to these problems could require future hits to Facebook's top and bottom lines. The company said that "some measures of engagement" may fall as the News Feed shifts away from featuring publisher content — which could affect Facebook's advertising business.

Facebook has also pledged to double its 10,000-person safety and security staff by end of 2018. These changes would all come on top of ongoing projects for the company, like investments in data centers to support more video, and an effort to limit the number of ads, or "ad load," on the platform.

Nonetheless, Facebook still has new revenue sources it can mine for growth, including its ownership of WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus, none of which have been heavily monetized.