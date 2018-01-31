FBI says it has 'grave concerns' about accuracy of hotly debated FISA memo

The FBI on Wednesday said that a fiercely debated memo alleging abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in the Russia probe contains "material omissions of fact" that undermine its accuracy.

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines this week to approve releasing the memo, assembled by panel Chairman Devin Nunes, to President Donald Trump and then to the public. The White House has not guaranteed that Trump will allow the memo to be released.

It is important to note that the statement was unsigned, not under the name of FBI Director Christopher Wray or anyone else. The New York Times later attributed the statement to Wray.

The statement is at odds with what White House chief of staff John Kelly said earlier Wednesday. The discrepancy is unusual.

"It will be released here pretty quick, I think, and then the whole world can see it," Kelly said in an interview with Fox News Radio.

Read the statement the FBI sent CNBC below:

The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process. With regard to the House Intelligence Committee's memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy.

Various reports have said that Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein warned Kelly against releasing the memo.