GoPro will now replace a broken camera if you buy its $4.99 monthly service plan

GoPro just announced that it has a new reason for its customers to sign up for its $4.99 monthly GoPro Plus plan: A camera replacement.



People who sign up for the service will now get a replacement camera if they ever break their current one, "no questions asked." The cost is about 20 percent of the camera's original price, GoPro said.

The service also includes unlimited photo storage and 35 hours of cloud video storage, as well as features like 20 percent off of GoPro accessories, premium support and cloud uploads.

GoPro said cloud backup will be available for iPhone users on February 20 and for Android later this spring.

It might help the company generate additional revenue. The company issued weak guidance and announced plans to eliminate 20 percent of its workforce earlier this month.

GoPro is offering a 30-day free trial of GoPro Plus for new customers and said it plans to roll out the option globally later this year.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the cost of replacing a camera.