Bon-Ton is shuttering more than 40 stores. Here's where they are

Regional department store chain Bon-Ton has announced the 42 locations that it will be closing next, following years of declining sales.

The stores set to close operated under various banners — Carson's, Younkers and Herberger's — and span states such as Idaho, New York and Ohio. Bon-Ton has dual headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania.

"We are taking the next steps in our efforts to move forward with a more productive store footprint," CEO Bill Tracy said in prepared remarks.

Liquidation sales for the 42 stores are set to begin on Feb. 1 and will last for about 10 to 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, the department store chain has laid out a restructuring plan that includes opening smaller locations, resetting its inventory to move away from seasonal fashion accessories and growing its private-label brands.

The company recently entered into a forbearance agreement after failing to meet a deadline for debt payments. The downward spiral has put Bon-Ton on several lists that speculate on possible bankruptcy filings this year.

— Reporting by Lauren Thomas. Data visualization by John Schoen.