The term "feminism" has different meanings to different people across the world; but for Malala Yousafzai, she sees it as another expression for equality — a matter that the Nobel Peace Prize laureate takes very seriously.

When she first heard about feminism, Yousafzai wasn't exactly sure what the word meant. According to the messages Yousafzai initially saw, the term "feminism" was seen as controversial — about superiority rather than equality.

In 2015, the activist revealed in a conversation with actor Emma Watson, that she initially saw feminism as a "tricky word."

However, after listening to the movie star's speech to world leaders as part of Watson's "He for She" campaign, the "Harry Potter" star's speech inspired Yousafzai to look further into the movement, leading Yousafzai to describe herself as a feminist.

"I just looked more into it and I realized that feminism is just another word for equality — it means equality and no one would object equality, no one should object equality and it just means that women should have equal rights as men," Malala Yousafzai told an audience during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.